Here are P.E.I.'s top baby names for 2022

There was a shuffle in the most popular baby names on P.E.I. in 2022.

The list of the top ten girl's and boy's names were provided by P.E.I.'s Vital Statistics.

It's up to date as of Dec. 22.

CBC P.E.I. has put all the names on one list.

Lots of ties on this year's top baby names list. (Shutterstock / KieferPix)

Jack climbed to the top of the list this year, followed by Charlotte in second place and Hudson in third.

Oliver – a perennial favourite – has fallen down the list to a fourth place tie with Evelyn, William and Amelia.

Here's the full list of top baby names for 2022

First place (12 babies)

Jack

Second place (10 babies)

Charlotte

Third place (9 babies)

Hudson

Fourth place (8 babies)

William, Evelyn, Oliver, Amelia

Fifth Place (7 babies)

Abigail, Theodore, Elijah, James, Grayson, Benjamin

Sixth place (6 babies)

Ellie, Wyatt, Summer, Henry, Sophie, Casey, Levi, Harper

Seventh place (5 babies)

Lily, Willow, Lucy, Grace, Elizabeth