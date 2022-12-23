Content
PEI

Here are P.E.I.'s top baby names for 2022

There was some movement in this year's top baby names list, though some perennial favourites are near the top once again.

It appears great parental minds think alike as there are plenty of ties in this year's list

Maggie Brown · CBC News ·
Baby in woman's arms
Jack, Charlotte and Hudson were the most popular names on P.E.I. last year. (Shutterstock / HTeam)

There was a shuffle in the most popular baby names on P.E.I. in 2022. 

The list of the top ten girl's and boy's names were provided by P.E.I.'s Vital Statistics.

It's up to date as of Dec. 22. 

CBC P.E.I. has put all the names on one list. 

Mother holding newborn
Lots of ties on this year's top baby names list. (Shutterstock / KieferPix)

Jack climbed to the top of the list this year, followed by Charlotte in second place and Hudson in third. 

Oliver – a perennial favourite – has fallen down the list to a fourth place tie with Evelyn, William and Amelia. 

Here's the full list of top baby names for 2022

First place (12 babies)

Jack 

Second place (10 babies)

Charlotte 

Third place (9 babies) 

Hudson 

Fourth place (8 babies)

William, Evelyn, Oliver, Amelia 

Fifth Place (7 babies)

Abigail, Theodore, Elijah, James, Grayson, Benjamin 

Sixth place (6 babies)

Ellie, Wyatt, Summer, Henry, Sophie, Casey, Levi, Harper 

Seventh place (5 babies) 

Lily, Willow, Lucy, Grace, Elizabeth 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Maggie Brown

Producer

Maggie Brown has been with the CBC on P.E.I. since 1992, working in radio, television and digital. Contact me at maggie.brown@cbc.ca if you have a story to share.

