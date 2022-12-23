Here are P.E.I.'s top baby names for 2022
It appears great parental minds think alike as there are plenty of ties in this year's list
There was a shuffle in the most popular baby names on P.E.I. in 2022.
The list of the top ten girl's and boy's names were provided by P.E.I.'s Vital Statistics.
It's up to date as of Dec. 22.
CBC P.E.I. has put all the names on one list.
Jack climbed to the top of the list this year, followed by Charlotte in second place and Hudson in third.
Oliver – a perennial favourite – has fallen down the list to a fourth place tie with Evelyn, William and Amelia.
Here's the full list of top baby names for 2022
First place (12 babies)
Jack
Second place (10 babies)
Charlotte
Third place (9 babies)
Hudson
Fourth place (8 babies)
William, Evelyn, Oliver, Amelia
Fifth Place (7 babies)
Abigail, Theodore, Elijah, James, Grayson, Benjamin
Sixth place (6 babies)
Ellie, Wyatt, Summer, Henry, Sophie, Casey, Levi, Harper
Seventh place (5 babies)
Lily, Willow, Lucy, Grace, Elizabeth
