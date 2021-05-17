P.E.I. toddler meets baby lamb, cuteness ensues

It's not every day that a two-year-old gets to meet a baby lamb.

And for Kadence Hutchinson, the moment came with a surprise: several loud baas.

"You can tell she kind of gets a little bit of a fright every time it baaed at her, but she does love them," said Kadence's mom, Katrina Hutchinson.

"She would ask us all the time to go to the barn to see them."

Lamb is on grandparents' farm

Kadence's grandmother Darlene Poirier sent the video to CBC P.E.I. of her granddaughter interacting with the baby lamb, born on the Poirier's farm in Wellington.

It's obvious the toddler is thrilled to meet the lamb, but didn't expect the loud sounds the animal produced as a greeting.

Kadence's only comment after this video was taken was that the lamb was loud, said Hutchinson.

"She just really enjoys hanging out with her Pépé and her Nana and spending time at the barn with the sheep."

