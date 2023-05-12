Rising cost of baby formula has some P.E.I. parents feeling the pinch

People who work to help parents get through tough times say the rising cost of formula is just adding to the stress of being a parent.

With Prince Edward Islanders paying more for everything from groceries to gas to rent, new parents are confronting another problem.

The cost of baby formula is soaring, and a shortage of supply means it can also be hard to find.

Statistics Canada data shows the price of formula increased more than 20 per cent — from $31 a container to more than $38 — between September 2022 and September 2023.

Darlene Mellish, director of Families First Resource Centre in Montague, said the cost is forcing some families to make some tough decisions when it comes to their grocery purchases.

"It does put a lot of pressure on the parents to sometimes make choices in their grocery shopping that might not often be the most nutritious things, or opting for other items that may be lower cost, and perhaps skipping on important things like fruits and vegetables," Mellish said.

The rising cost of baby formula, combined with a shortage of some types of the product, has many P.E.I. parents making tough decisions when it comes to their grocery bills. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

"I've also heard in some cases that parents are diluting the formula more than they should with the water to try and stretch it out. This is not beneficial to the babies and can cause deficits in their nutritional needs and can cause difficulties with their health and with their growing."

'It's very frustrating'

Not only is formula more expensive, some types of it have also been in short supply on store shelves since a manufacturing plant in the United States went offline last year.

The Montague Food Bank is no exception.

Manager Norma Dingwell said it's been a frustration for parents who use the service.

"We just can't keep it here — even non-clients call us and ask us if we can help them," she said. "It's very frustrating. When you have to provide them with diapers or formula, a lot of them are in tears when they're here."

Risk of digestive issues

Mellish said some parents are feeling compelled to switch brands of formula or move to regular milk earlier than they should.

'When you have to provide them with diapers or formula, a lot of them are in tears when they're here,' says Montague Food Bank manager Norma Dingwell. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

She said this could lead to digestive issues for babies.

"Formulas are not a one-size-fits-all, so it's not as simple as switching to another brand if you can't find the one that your baby's using," Mellish said. "It's not like when you go to pick your favourite brand of ketchup and it's not there, so you'll opt for the other one."

Officials with P.E.I. Public Health caution parents against diluting formula to spread it out for a longer time. They say that can result in malnutrition and babies getting less of the vitamins and minerals they need to grow.

Staff at the Island Pregnancy Centre, which provides about 450 clients with baby goods, are struggling with the shortage of formula too.

"Sometimes I go to the grocery stores or Walmart to purchase it, but if there's only one or two left, I won't purchase it because I know a mom is going to be coming behind me looking for some," said Tammy MacKinnon, the centre's executive director.

If we don't have baby formula available at our centre, we do give out gift cards; we have spent hundreds of dollars on gift cards."

Donations urged

That echoes calls from other community groups for Islanders to donate money, gift cards, clothing or diapers.

Mellish said those items will help ease the burden on families struggling to find and pay for formula.

"If they need some help, that's what everyone is there for — and it's not something they should feel they shouldn't go and access, especially when there are so many struggles at this time of year."