Launching logs, throwing axes: Amateur lumberjacks celebrate Acadian culture
A lumberjack event was held at Spinnaker's Landing as part of the World Acadian Congress. The congress is being hosted jointly in P.E.I. and New Brunswick this month.
The lumberjack event was held in Summerside as part of the World Acadian Congress
Would-be lumberjacks tried their hand at log throwing, axe tossing and two-person sawing today in Summerside, P.E.I.
Christian Gallant, community cultural officer with the Centre Belle-Alliance in Summerside, thought the event would be a great way to get people interested in the congress and in Acadian culture.
"Acadians always lived off the ground, off the land, they've lived off the water," said Gallant. "So that kind of falls within that theme."
With files from Jessica Doria-Brown
