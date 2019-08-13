Launching logs, throwing axes: Amateur lumberjacks celebrate Acadian culture

Would-be lumberjacks tried their hand at log throwing, axe tossing and two-person sawing today in Summerside, P.E.I.

A lumberjack event was held at Spinnaker's Landing as part of the World Acadian Congress. The Congress is being hosted jointly in P.E.I. and New Brunswick this month.

Christian Gallant, community cultural officer with the Centre Belle-Alliance in Summerside, thought the event would be a great way to get people interested in the congress and in Acadian culture.

"Acadians always lived off the ground, off the land, they've lived off the water," said Gallant. "So that kind of falls within that theme."

'That's the fun part of today, is you can come in and try it out,' says Christian Gallant. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

