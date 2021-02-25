Six Islanders among 98 honoured with Meritorious Service Decoration

Six Prince Edward Islanders are being honoured by the Governor General's office for their service to others, with their names appearing Thursday on a list of 98 recipients of the Meritorious Service Decoration.

They are:

Stephen Allen, Don Wright and Ken Zakem "for creating Santa's Angels, an organization that distributes care packages, food hampers and toys to hundreds of homes on Christmas morning."

Carolyn Elsie, Louise Bateman and Joan Elaine Hoffman te Raa (posthumous) "for creating the Autism Society of Prince Edward Island and the Stars for Life Foundation for Autism to support to family members, professionals and individuals affected by autism."

Betty Begg-Brooks "for founding Gifts from the Heart, a local charity that collects food, clothing and household items for redistribution to people in need."

A news release from the Office of the Secretary to the Governor General says: "Honourees announced today have undertaken a variety of inspiring initiatives to support the most vulnerable in their communities."

It continues: "Over the past year, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to extraordinary and unprecedented times, and many Canadians rose to the challenge to support and help others."

