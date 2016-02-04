P.E.I.'s aviation sector keeping busy despite drop in passenger service

Even though passenger travel has slowed down because of COVID-19, many companies in the aviation and aerospace sector on P.E.I. are as busy as ever, according to the Atlantic Canada Aerospace and Defence Association.

More than 1,200 Islanders work for companies that are members of the association. Many of those companies are considered essential services during the COVID-19 pandemic. Most work is in maintenance, repair and overhaul, said Allan Campbell, the P.E.I. director for the association.

He said planes are still being used to carry medical supplies and other goods, and service the offshore oil and gas sector, which is still operating.

"There are still lots of airplanes in the air," Campbell said.

Campbell said the companies are taking extra precautions to keep their workers safe.

"Most of the larger ones have divided into shifts, to make sure that there's less people in the building at one time," he said.

"That those workers are able to be spaced out to allow for social distancing, and there's also an intensive cleaning regimen that's happening at the end of the shift."

Campbell said the longer term future of the aviation and aerospace industry is unknown.

He said it will take time to determine the effect of the pandemic on how people view global air travel.

"Nobody can predict the future," he said. "Obviously there are some short-term implications, we expect there will be some long-term implications and challenges as well."

