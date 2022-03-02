Avian flu found in bald eagle on P.E.I.

A case of avian flu has been confirmed in a bald eagle found on P.E.I.'s North Shore, the province announced Wednesday morning.

The virus is of the subtype H5N1, the government said in a news release. The province describes it as a very serious bird disease that spreads easily and quickly. It can infect both wild and domestic birds.

On farms, the virus can cause symptoms of respiratory illness in birds with steep decline in productivity. The highly pathogenic strain of H5N1 causes high rates of mortality in poultry flocks.

In rare cases, avian flu has caused illness in people who work with birds.

This detection follows confirmed findings of the same influenza strain in Newfoundland and Labrador and Nova Scotia.

Members of the public are being asked to help prevent disease spread by not handling or interacting with wild birds.

Any sick or dying wild birds should be reported to provincial fish and wildlife at 902-368-4683. Sick or dying domestic birds should be reported to a veterinarian.