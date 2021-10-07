Island farmers on the watch for avian flu

Island poultry farmers are stepping up biosecurity measures, following confirmation of avian flu on a farm in Nova Scotia.

The Department of Agriculture is advising all poultry farmers to keep equipment and barns clean, limit visitors and, where possible, keep wild birds away.

Island farmers say an outbreak here would be devastating.

"It's not something you want to have in your flock for sure," said Paul Larkin, who co-owns a local poultry farm and processing plant. "P.E.I. is such a small province, if it's in one location, nobody's very far from that location ... it's definitely a huge concern."

Earlier this month, 12,000 turkeys at a farm in western Nova Scotia were put down because of the highly pathenogenic strain of H5N1 that was confirmed in the flock.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has imposed restrictions in a 10-kilometre area around the affected farm.

On P.E.I., the Department of Agriculture activated its Poultry Emergency Response Team to alert local poultry producers, as well as egg laying operations, processing plants and registered small-scale farms.

Healthy chickens on a farm in P.E.I. (CBC)

Avian flu is spread mainly by wild birds. On farms, the virus can cause symptoms of respiratory illness in birds with steep decline in productivity. The highly pathenogenic strain of H5N1 causes high rates of mortality in poultry flocks.

In rare cases, avian flu has caused illness in people who work with birds.

"Avian Influenza is a very serious bird disease that has significant ramifications on the global poultry industry," according to a written statement from the province to CBC News. "The Department of Agriculture and Land is asking all those in the poultry industry to report any symptom of AI in birds as early as possible."

Free-range precautions on small farms

Small-scale farmers and homesteaders are taking precautions too.

"I think it's really important for small farms to know that they aren't immune," said Katherine Bryson.

Bryson and her husband typically raise free-range poultry on their farm in Iona. This summer they intend to keep the birds in a closed run. Water and feed will be available only inside their barn. Bryson may also install decoy owls to discourage wild birds.

"We certainly are aware of biosecurity risks," said Bryson.

Bryson credits P.E.I.'s farm registration system with helping keep producers informed in a timely way about what's going on.

Larkin currently has 4,000 turkeys in his barns, plus about 1,000 chickens. He said many producers wait for warmer weather to raise poultry, so the relatively low number of birds in barns at this time of year may help further reduce any risk of the disease turning up here.

Chicken Farmers of Prince Edward Island tells CBC News it is aware of the situation in Nova Scotia and is in contact with the provincial veterinarian and the Poultry Emergency Response Team, and its members are "continuing to ensure they apply their ever present biosecurity protocols."

