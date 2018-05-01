P.E.I. wages rising, but not as fast as others
The average wage on P.E.I. has been on an upward trend for more than a year and a half, but is not keeping pace with the Canadian average.
Wages up in 2018 and so far in 2019
The average wage on P.E.I. has been on an upward trend for more than a year and a half, but is not keeping pace with the Canadian average.
Statistics Canada recorded the average wage on P.E.I. including overtime in November 2017 as $815.65.
The most recent report, released Thursday, shows the average wage in May as $861.28, a 5.6 per cent increase.
But the Canadian average wage has been growing more quickly.
In November 2017 the P.E.I. wage was 84.4 per cent of the Canadian average. By May of this year it had slipped slightly, to 83.5 per cent.
P.E.I. wages remain the lowest in the country.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.