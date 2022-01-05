AVC ending overnight emergency hours at small animal hospital due to staffing shortages

The Atlantic Veterinary College Small Animal Hospital is stopping its overnight emergency coverage because of staffing shortages.

The hospital used to offer 24-hour service but now will close at 11 p.m.

Dr. Heather Gunn McQuillan, assistant dean of clinical and professional programming at the AVC, said the overnight service is coming to an end because they don't have the veterinarians and other support staff to keep it going.

"It's a pretty heartbreaking change to be sure, and it's nothing we took on lightly," said Gunn McQuillan, adding in the last year the veterinary staffing crisis has hit P.E.I.

"It's staffing shortages, not enough bodies and a lot of work."

People are being told to contact their regular vet clinic for emergency after-hours service. (Laura Meader/CBC)

The clinic should have seven vets but is now operating with four. The hospital is also short veterinary technicians and administrative staff.

"We are hoping this is temporary," she said.

COVID-19 effects

The pandemic has created numerous challenges for the small animal hospital.

There has been a dramatic increase in the number of pets who needed care.

At the same time, employees have also had to deal with more in their personal lives — from taking care of kids doing online learning from home, to staff needing days off because they are close contacts of someone who is sick with COVID, or are sick themselves.

The small animal hospital is hoping to resume the after-hour emergency services when staffing numbers improve. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"When the pandemic first hit, the pet population just went up, case load volumes went up," said Gunn McQuillan.

She said people are also home more watching their pets and are very aware of their behaviours and need for care.

"We're more vigilant about what's happening," she said.

One veterinarian was also travelling from Ontario, but that became very difficult with travel restrictions.

It has a major impact on the Island veterinary clinics to have to resume this service. — Heather Gunn McQuillan, AVC

Other fill in staff also used to travel from other provinces.

"Our turnover has been very very high," she said.

Tough decision to close

Gunn McQuillan was instrumental in starting the overnight service in January 2020, and she said it's been a struggle since opening day.

"Building the emergency clinic was one of my babies," she said.

She said they usually get about half a dozen calls after 11 p.m., but most came in before that.

She said it felt good to build the service originally and to have to close down during the overnight hours feels like she is letting down staff and pet owners.

Impact on other clinics

Pet owners are now being told to call their regular vets during those overnight hours.

"You would rely on your regular veterinarian for emergency coverage," she said.

"It has a major impact on the Island veterinary clinics to have to resume this service. It's challenging."

Gunn McQuillan hopes they can bring the service back at some point.

And AVC hopes to hire more staff soon and set up a program that could bring in students to help at the hospital too.