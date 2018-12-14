Atlantic Vet College gets $1.5M for swine disease detection project

The federal Department of Agriculture announced funding this week for Charlottetown's Atlantic Veterinary College to further develop a technology that tests for diseases in pigs.

The $1.5 million is for what is known as an enteric viral multiplex assay. It's a single test sample that can be screened for multiple intestinal diseases at once.

"Animal health is a top priority in our industry and we couldn't produce the great quality protein we do without access to sound research and technology," said Rick Bergmann, chair of the Canadian Pork Council in a news release from the council.

AVC dean Dr. Greg Keefe said the project would allow for surveillance of the health of the national swine herd.

In particular, the test helps monitor diseases such as porcine epidemic diarrhea virus and transmissible gastroenteritis virus.

