AVC offers pet care to owners on social assistance

Dr. Heather Gunn McQuillan says the program provides both care for pets and hands on experience for soon-to-be veterinarians. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Pet owners on social assistance can now access care for their animals through a new pilot program at the Atlantic Veterinary College.

The AVC got $40,000 from PetSmart Charities of Canada to run a preventive care clinic for pet owners with low incomes.

The AVC Cares Clinic is run by fourth year vet students at the Veterinary Teaching Hospital.

"Everybody's pet is important to them. They're part of the family, and when you haven't an ability to access veterinary care it can be incredibly frustrating," said Dr. Heather Gunn McQuillan, the hospital's director.

"This provides an opportunity for Islanders who otherwise would never have been able to access care to be able to get in and see a veterinarian for their preventative care needs."

The clinic is open to pets owned by clients of social assistance, accessibility supports, and housing programs run by the P.E.I. government. Clients pay $35 a pet.

In addition to providing a public service, Gunn McQuillan said the clinic is a hands-on learning experience for the students, as many of them are in an observatory role on their rotations.

"They'll be running the appointments under the supervision of one of our veterinarians," she said.

Clinics offer checkups, vaccines

"It's really important that students have a chance to be the primary care provider in their final year. They're going to go and be veterinarians within a few short few short weeks at this point."

The clinic is for preventive care, like general wellness checkups, vaccines and minor illnesses — not emergencies or urgent care.

Gunn McQuillan said the clinic would not be possible without the $40,000 grant.

"We'd really like to see it continue year on year on year. Our intention is to continue to apply for grants with PetSmart and if the program is successful, we're hoping that we'll get support from them," she said.

The clinic runs on Thursday evenings from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Pet owners can arrange appointments through their case workers or by calling the AVC and mentioning the AVC Cares Clinic.

More from CBC P.E.I.