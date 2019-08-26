'Absolutely ecstatic': Rashed twins advance to next round on reality TV show
Ava and Lily Rashed impress judges on America's Most Musical Family
Teenage twins Ava and Lily Rashed of Charlottetown have advanced to the next round of the U.S. reality show America's Most Musical Family.
The 16-year-olds' performance was broadcast Friday night on YTV in Canada. They sang What If I Never Get Over You by Lady Antebellum.
"Absolutely ecstatic," they said when host Nick Lachey asked how it felt to move on to the next round. "This is our dream come true."
The show was taped in August in Los Angeles. Ava and Lily are competing against 29 other families for $250,000 and a recording contract with Republic Record.
The judges — David Dobrik, Ciara and Debbie Gibson — all praised Ava and Lily's performance. Gibson said the performance was "amazing" and reminiscent of Dolly Parton.
Inspired by father
On Friday night's show, the twins spoke about being inspired by their father, David, who played in the P.E.I. rock band Haywire. They smiled as they described seeing pictures of their father and his "big hair" from the 1980s as the photos of his band were shown on the screen.
Their personalities shone through when they joked about being "distant cousins" instead of twins. And they drew more laughs with their story about how Ava was better in gym class, but they both got the same mark because the teacher couldn't tell them apart.
On each episode, five families compete, singing one song each. The judges choose three families to remain in the competition. One of those families is eliminated by voting from the studio audience, while the other two advance to the semifinals, which are scheduled to air Dec. 13 and 20.
Ava and Lily are now among the 12 families remaining.
"We want to win this so bad," they said on Friday's show.
