P.E.I. twins vow to 'keep on working' after elimination from reality TV show

The journey on a U.S. reality TV show may be over for Charlottetown twins Ava and Lily Rashed, but their music careers are just beginning.

The 16-year-old girls were eliminated from America's Most Musical Family on Friday night. The program was broadcast on YTV.

"We are just going to keep on working on our music so hard and we're always writing and always practising our instruments," Lily said in an interview with CBC Saturday morning.

"We're going to be in the studio actually today and we're recording a new song which we're really excited about and we're just going to see what doors are open from this whole experience."

Ava and Lily were competing against 29 other families for $250,000 and a recording contract with Republic Records. The show was taped in Los Angeles, but Ava and Lily were not allowed to reveal the outcome until after it aired.

The Rasheds were among 12 families who had made it to the semifinals. When the families stood on stage and waited anxiously for the judges to announce the three families who would advance to the final round next week, Ava and Lily's names were not called.

We were just so grateful to be a part of the whole experience. — Ava Rashed

"My adrenaline was going so much," Ava said. "It was absolutely crazy because we were just kind of waiting there listening to the names being announced. And once we found out that we weren't being advanced to the next round, of course like we wanted to make it, but we were just so grateful to be a part of the whole experience."

Lily said they are also grateful for the support from Islanders and people around the world who reached out to them on social media.

Island support 'so amazing'

"We have a lot of Island support and they've all been so amazing and they just come up to us wherever we are and they say that they've seen us on the news and it's just been a really amazing experience."

On Friday night's show, Ava and Lily sang Ex's and Oh's by Elle King. The judges — David Dobrik, Ciara and Debbie Gibson — commended them for bringing energy to their performance.

David Rashed, the twins' father, played bass on the song. David Rashed is from the P.E.I. band Haywire.

"You should really be proud," Ciara said to David as he stood on stage with his daughters after the performance.

By the look on his face, he was.

