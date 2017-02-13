Snow expected in end-of-week storm

Rain, snow and strong winds are coming to Prince Edward Island in a storm that will arrive Thursday night.

Environment Canada has had a special weather statement up in relation to this storm all week.

The current forecast is for most of the precipitation to fall as rain.

"I don't think we're going to see big snow on Friday but I do think we'll see some snow," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

Thursday will start sunny but clouds will gather in the morning, said Simpkin, with the rain starting in the afternoon. The rain will continue through the night and the temperature will fall, but Simpkin does not think it will get cold enough to turn the rain into snow until sometime during the day Friday.

At that point most of the precipitation in the storm will have fallen, but there will be enough for a few centimetres to gather on the ground, perhaps as much as five in Prince County.

With winds blowing out of the north and northwest snow squalls are also a possibility, and those could bring local accumulations as well.

Those strong winds could also bring higher water levels than normal and large waves to the North Shore.

