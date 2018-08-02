Child with autism rescued near Charlottetown highway

A passerby was able to keep a young boy with autism safe when he got away from his parents Tuesday evening.

Charlottetown police received a call shortly after 7 p.m. A man had found the five-year-old, who is non-verbal, near the arterial highway.

Police Sgt. Dave Pound said by the time police arrived one of the parents had also found him.

"The child was just able to get out of the residence, unbeknownst to the parents at the time," said Pound.

Police did some background checks to ensure nothing similar had happened before and were satisfied it was an isolated incident.

More P.E.I. news