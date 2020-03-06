Sexual education for Islanders with autism focuses on relationships

An advocacy group for people with autism on P.E.I. is partnering with a Nova Scotia group to address a gap in the sexuality education.

"A lot of the adults in our program, they think they have all the information they need, but very quickly it will become apparent when they would be trying to date or have relationships that that wasn't the case," said Rachel Brookins, an educational assistant at Stars for Life P.E.I.

"We didn't have the resources ourself to be able to design a program like this."

Stars for Life turned to Autism Nova Scotia, which had already designed a sexuality education program for people with autism in that province. Yevonne Le Lacheur, program director for Autism Nova Scotia, said they had also noticed a gap in education there.

"If you look at how a lot of people learn about sexuality education, sometimes it's happening in schools, sometimes it's happening from caregivers, but a lot of it actually happens from our peers and the social groups that we're spending time around," said Le Lacheur.

"Individuals with autism, that sometimes looks a little bit different than what we see in other individuals."

Sexuality education taking a back seat

The design of sexuality education in schools is also not always accessible to diverse learners, said Le Lacheur.

Both organizations have found that as parents and educators deal with other issues required to help people with autism, they might also miss formal sexual education opportunities entirely.

"Their sexual education maybe goes to the bottom of the list," said Brookins.

Parents and educators are trying to juggle a lot of issues for young people with autism, says Rachel Brookins. (Stephanie Kelly/CBC)

"At the time, when maybe they're in high school and it's being offered, or it is a possibility for them, it's not necessarily the most important thing on their list of things to manage."

Le Lacheur said the program is designed with a focus on relationships and how sex fits into them.

Students learn about how their values and the values of their partners need to fit together, as well as gender identity, gender expression, attraction, and sexual orientation.

"It's coming from quite a robust lens of not just sex but healthy relationships and all that that entails," said Le Lacheur.

"Consent is a huge, huge piece we focus on throughout the whole course. What consent looks like, all the different ways that consent looks. How do you tell if you have consent, if you aren't sure what does that mean? Then we do talk about emotions and what that looks like and why that's important in relationships."

People interested in the course can learn more by contacting Stars for Life P.E.I.

