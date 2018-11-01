Autism and 1st responders: How tip sheets can help

The Autism Society of P.E.I. is working with firefighters, paramedics and police so that when an emergency involving someone with autism happens, they'll be better prepared to help.

The society has been giving out tip sheets and communication boards. The sheets explain how to recognize the signs of someone with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), and the boards use symbols to help communicate with someone who might be non-verbal.

"It's very easy to be overwhelmed in an emergency situation," said Jenna Kenny of the Autism Society of P.E.I.

Jenna Kenny is helping to organize the education events. (Stephanie Kelly/CBC)

"Something like these communication boards can really help individuals to point or to identify to first responders what's going on and in an efficient manner so that things can progress a little more quickly."

The Autism Society has also been hosting open houses so their members can meet police officers and firefighters.

Getting to know each other

RCMP Sgt. Leanne Butler was at the open house in Charlottetown.

It was a busy event, said Butler, mostly attended by children with autism accompanied by their parents. She said it was a learning experience on both sides.

"It was an opportunity to touch the uniform, to see what we look like in real life, to go see a police car and get in a police car," she said.

Turning off police lights can help calm a situation. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

On the police side, she said, members learned how some of their normal practices can make a situation worse for someone with autism.

"Lights make them more confused or more frightened, or the siren doesn't help the situation. The member knowing those things, they can realize it and adapt to it," said Butler.

"It's important for us to realize that just turning the lights off can help."

The next RCMP open house is Monday in Summerside.

