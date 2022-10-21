New group offers peer support, community for autistic adults on P.E.I.

A new support group is offering peer support to autistic adults and seniors on P.E.I. — and some members say it's the first time they've felt a sense of belonging on the Island.

Members can participate in P.E.I. Autistic Adults however they're most comfortable: there's a private community forum, a private Facebook group, and in-person meetings. (While CBC's Language Guide generally prefers the term adults with autism, the group's members prefer to be referred to as autistic adults.)

I didn't once think, 'How should I 'act' so these people will like me?' I could just be myself. — True Taylor

"Being autistic can be extremely isolating, and having a local peer group to connect with goes a long way in countering that isolation," said group member Aaron Brown.

"I wanted to get to know some people who would have some similarities in their lived experience ... to discuss challenges that we face and ways to help with those challenges, and to meet people who understand how I communicate as an autistic person."

Serving a need

True Taylor started the group after discovering she was autistic later in life.

"My research indicates support from other autistic people, including peer support, is the best type of support for autistic adults and autistic seniors," said Taylor.

'It's like people think that autistic kids age out of the system,' says group member Katherine Cairns. (Submitted by Katherine Cairns)

She said P.E.I. Autistic Adults has members that range in age from their 20s to their 60s — from students to parents and retirees — yet the majority of the supports on the Island seemed geared toward kids.

"I have no idea why that is ... perhaps because you can ignore an autistic adult and leave them to fend for themselves but you can't do that to a child," she said.

Group member Katherine Cairns ran into the same problem after realizing she was autistic in her 30s.

"It's like people think that autistic kids age out of the system. You know, you turn 18 and you're not autistic anymore. Somehow that's what the supports say. But, you know, they're still very much here," she said.

"We have as much to offer as anybody else on the Island. But we're a group, so it's extremely marginalized to the point where we didn't even have a voice until True formed this group for us to talk to each other."

Just because people caused you pain as a child or even a lot of times as an adult, it doesn't mean that everybody's going to. — Katherine Cairns

Cairns said many autistic adults avoid joining groups because they've been bullied in the past.

"When socializing has been such a painful thing, the only thing you want to do is completely avoid the thing that causes you pain ... humans are great at that. But socializing shouldn't be a thing that causes pain. And just because people caused you pain as a child or even a lot of times as an adult, it doesn't mean that everybody's going to," she said.

"So it's important that we get out and we feel comfortable being around other people again and realize our worth and our value because then we can really contribute to the community in a way that I don't even think the community knows that we have to offer."

Searching for a space

The group is looking for a space to hold their in-person meetings.They had initially planned to hold meetings every month, but the first in-person meeting was such a success they now need a place to gather every week.

The group has members that range in age from their 20s to their 60s. (Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock)

"I think it was my first time in a situation interacting with people where we all knew we were autistic and I didn't once think, 'How should I act so these people will like me?' I could just be myself," Taylor said.

The group is looking for a spot that could accommodate 25 people chatting quietly for an hour or so every week.

"It would be a great benefit to us. It would be a really big help. And it would stop us having to go through administrative hurdles to find a place which is not an autistic person's favourite thing," Cairns said.

Hoping to expand

Taylor and Cairns hope news of the group reaches every autistic adult on P.E.I. — whether they are newly diagnosed, self-diagnosed, aging out of children's programs or even if they are even wondering if they might be autistic and want to learn more.

Cairns also hopes people whose children are autistic might see the group as a resource.

The group is looking for a place to meet weekly, so members can continue to find community. (Image Point Fr/Shutterstock)

"I hope that people with autistic children, you know, that they would look at our group and see that, you know, your kid can grow up to be an absolutely fabulous human being — they already are a fabulous human being — but they can have a place in this world, they can have a place on the Island."

As the group grows, Taylor said, the hope is to expand to other locations outside Charlottetown.

"You sort of feel less alone when you talk to people who talk like you talk, and you think ... and all the sudden you don't feel like you're a misplaced human on the Island," said Cairns.