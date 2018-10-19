Tourist from Australia released from custody, ordered to wear ankle bracelet

An Australian tourist facing child pornography charges in P.E.I. has been released from custody on the condition that he wears an ankle bracelet monitor.

Stephen Peter Menzies Murray, 57, of Frenchville, Queensland, Australia is charged with possession of, making and distributing child pornography.

The Crown prosecutor calls this a unique case and told the court the restrictions placed on the Australian man reflect that. The judge said the man had to agree to the restrictions unless he wanted to stay in jail until his trial.

In addition to wearing an ankle bracelet, Murray was ordered to post a $10,000 bond. Cash bonds are rarely demanded by P.E..I courts and electronic ankle bracelets are normally used only on convicted offenders after they get out of jail.

Murray was also ordered to surrender his passport to the RCMP and will not be allowed to leave P.E.I. He also had to agree to stay off the airport property and stay at least 10 kilometres from the Confederation Bridge and the Northumberland Ferries terminal in Wood Islands.

At Friday's hearing in Charlottetown, the Crown prosecutor told court these precautions will address concerns over the risk of the man fleeing the country and also about public safety on the Island.

According to court documents, Murray is accused of making, possessing and distributing written child pornography, as opposed to photos or videos.

None of the charges have been proven in court and he has not entered a plea.

Murray was arrested on Oct. 3 in Charlottetown, in a combined effort by Queens District RCMP, RCMP Federal Investigation Unit, RCMP Major Crimes Unit, and RCMP Tech Crime Unit. The RCMP say their investigation is ongoing, and they are working with police in Australia.

Police say based on their investigation so far, they're not aware of any children on P.E.I. who are victims of the alleged child porn crimes.

Murray is scheduled to be back in court in Georgetown Nov. 1.

