Another hot month, but there was some rain in August
Temperature more than 2 C above normal at Charlottetown Airport
P.E.I. farmers got a break after an abnormally dry July, but beach goers were able to enjoy well above average temperatures in August.
Precipitation was well above average at four of five stations recorded by Environment Canada.
- Charlottetown: +21%.
- St. Peters: +45%.
- Summerside: +40%.
- Maple Plains: +82%.
At East Point, rainfall was at 97 per cent of normal.
"Coming off one of the driest Julys on record, August was at least wet enough to make up some of that rainfall deficit," said CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland, "although a much of that rain fell on a few soggy days resulting in runoff."
The heat, however, stayed on.
August began in the middle of a 17-day heat wave, which came to an end on Aug. 8. From Aug. 11-15 the temperature at Charlottetown Airport again climbed above 25 C every day.
The month ended 2.2 C above normal in Charlottetown, not far off the 2.4 C above normal from July.
