P.E.I. welcomed more vacationing Maritimers in August

The tourism industry on P.E.I. saw a small recovery in August, with more Maritimers coming to the Island for holidays.

The province's tourism indicators report for August still shows significant decreases in Maritime travellers compared to 2019, but the drop for the month was far less than the one registered in July.

Total overnight stays by travellers from Nova Scotia and New Brunswick in July were about one-half what they were in 2019. In August, the statistic was down by one-quarter compared to the year before.

Hopes for a boost from staycations did not materialize. Total overnight stays by P.E.I. residents were a little below the level seen in 2019.

With the Atlantic bubble requiring a two-week isolation period for visitors from outside Atlantic Canada due to the COVID-19 pandemic, visitation from other places was sparse. There was a drop of around 90 per cent for visitors from the rest of Canada, and 99 to 100 per cent for international visitors.

Overall, total overnight stays were down 54.1 per cent in August, compared to 63.3 per cent in July.

