5 fun things to do on P.E.I. this 4th week of August

As August 2020 starts winding to a close, here are some ways to spend its fourth weekend on the Island starting Friday night in Charlottetown

Ceilidh at the Irish Hall

Taking the stage at the Irish Cultural Centre Friday is the uncle-nephew duo Andy Doucette and Shane Pendergast. The pair will perform traditional Irish, Scottish and Maritime music — a mixture of both old tunes and new.

Pendergast is the grandson of two Irish tenors and the son of musician Michael Pendergast. Andy Doucette, known for his fiddling and tapping feet, not only plays the fiddle but also the guitar and bass.

As for other family members, they have previously made surprise guest appearances during their relatives' performances.

Shane Pendergast will preform at the ceilidh on Aug. 21 at the Irish Hall. (Shane Pendergast/Facebook)

The event is wheelchair accessible.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there is a maximum capacity of 50 people. Tickets are $15 at the door, for children 12 and under they are $5. To reserve a spot you can call or text 902-213-3924.

Fundraiser for Beirut

After an explosion that killed over 200 people, injured thousands and displaced tens of thousands in Beirut on Aug. 4, a fundraiser will be held at Founders' Food Hall and Market for Islanders to come and show support.

There will be storytelling, music and a silent auction with all proceeds going to local organizations in Lebanon.

Charbel Jreij has family in Beirut and is one of the event's co-ordinators. (Shane Ross/CBC)

"Our main objective is to get Islanders to gather around us and support our efforts to help the Lebanese people in their time of great need," said Charbel Jreij, one of the main organizers, in a news release.

The event will run Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Donations can be made by e-transfer to lebanon@orthodoxpei.ca and silent auction items are posted on the Facebook page.

Virtual walk for Crohn's and Colitis Canada

Join other Islanders until Aug. 23 in efforts to raise money for Crohn's and colitis research by taking part in the 25th annual Gutsy Walk.

As COVID-19 health recommendations continue, this year the walk will be done virtually to ensure everyone's safety.

Visit the Crohn's and Colitis Canada website for more information and to register.

End of Summer concert

This adult-only event that's presented by the Tyne Valley Oyster Festival takes place in the Tyne Valley rink parking lot.

Starting Friday evening and carrying on into Saturday, musicians include Hired Guns, Brooke MacArthur and the Ellis Family Band.

There will be two sections with a designated entrance and exit. Each will have a limit of 50 people in order to comply with public health guidelines. Oysters will be available though table service only.

Tickets are $50 per person.

Belly dance fundraiser for Anderson House

Anyone who identifies as a woman is welcome to try belly dancing on Saturday in Victoria Park, with all funds raised going to Anderson House, a shelter for women and children facing abuse.

For $70, Belly Dancing 2 Give will provide you with a chiffon and sequin veil. The group meets at 11 a.m. near Dead Man's Pond and is for women of all ages and fitness levels.

To ensure proper social distancing, there are limited spots available. Anyone interested can check out the event's Facebook page for more information.

