7 fun things to do on P.E.I. this weekend

Old Home Week may be over along with P.E.I.'s epic summer heat wave, but there's still plenty to do across the Island.

Here are a few suggestions.

1. Art in the Open

Art in the Open is back this Saturday in Charlottetown for its eighth year.

The festival turns venues across the city into an open-air contemporary art gallery featuring 40 temporary installations and theatre as well as an artisan market on the Confederation Centre Plaza.

The March of the Crows is fun for everyone to join in. (Andy Reddin/Art in the Open/Facebook)

"It really is a journey to find the unexpected in places that we normally just walk past," says project manager Becka Viau.

An annual favourite is the March of the Crows in which people dressed in crow costumes — some of them quite elaborate — walk, squawk and dance from the Schurman Family Studio (art bunker) at the Confederation Centre at 7:45 p.m., arriving in Victoria Park around 8:15. Everyone's invited to join in.

The festival goes from 4 p.m. to midnight and is free.

Check out the event's Facebook page for more info.

2. Learn to sew

'Everybody should know how to sew a button, do a basic stitch,' says organizer Daniel Cousins. (NeydtStock/Shutterstock)

Sew-stainable is a learn-to-sew event being held at the Confederation Centre Public Library on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

People can learn some basic hand and machine sewing by trying projects like making their own reusable grocery bag.

"Everybody should know how to sew a button, do a basic stitch," says organizer Daniel Cousins.

Everything is provided free including fabric but people can bring their own if they wish.

3. Festival of Forests

Sunday afternoon in Orwell, discover more about P.E.I.'s forests and learn survival skills. (Macphail Woods Ecological Forestry Project/Facebook)

The third annual Festival of Forests Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. is a family-friendly event with children's activities including games, wagon rides and face-painting.

There will be guided walks and micro-workshops on outdoor survival skills, plant identification, and much more. Food will be available for purchase.

Admission is $10 per person or $25 per family on-site at the Macphail Wood Nature Centre at the Sir Andrew MacPhail Homestead in Orwell. More on the event's Facebook page.

4. Open mic at Indian River

Picture yourself onstage at historic St. Mary's church this Saturday afternoon. (Indianriverfestival.com)

After a concert by Nova Scotia band Hillsburn Friday at 7:30 p.m. ($20 to $32), historic St. Mary's church at Indian River, P.E.I., will hold an open microphone Saturday at 1 p.m.

"If you have always wanted to perform on historic St. Mary's stage, now is your chance!" a release from the festival says.

"Come celebrate the natural acoustics of one of Island architect, William Critchlow Harris's amazing designed spaces."

Those interested in performing can call the box office at (902) 836-3733 or show up at the venue at 12:30 p.m. to sign up.

The event is free for performers and audience members.

5. River Days Festival

A boat parade is a highlight of the River Days Festival in Stanley Bridge this weekend. (Carr's Oyster Bar & Carr's Shellfish/Facebook)

The lovely seaside village of Stanley Bridge, P.E.I., is holding its annual River Days Festival all weekend. There's an official opening at 6 p.m. Friday with mussels and cake followed by a dance at 8.

Saturday events include a fire truck parade at 3:15 from New London to Stanley Bridge, a barbecue and boat parade at the harbour and fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Sunday there's a breakfast buffet at the New London Community Complex, and crafts at the Stanley Bridge Harbour in the afternoon.

See the complete schedule of events here.

6. Summer concert in Mont-Carmel

Ben Miller, Anita MacDonald and Zakk Cormier will play the final summer concert in Mont-Carmel this weekend. (Coopérative de développement culturel et patrimonial de Mont-Carmel/Facebook)

Sunday's concert will be the final one of the summer concert series at the Coopérative de développement culturel et patrimonial de Mont-Carmel in Mont-Carmel, P.E.I.

Entertainment will include Tara MacLean and Dennis Ellsworth from P.E.I., Calixte Duguay from New Brunswick, Ben Miller, Anita MacDonald and Zakk Cormier from Nova Scotia plus stepdancing by Mélodie Jordan.

Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for members, $5 for students and preschoolers get in free. For more check out the centre's Facebook page.

7. Music in the Park

Every Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. there's music in the CN Park on Pond Street in the scenic seaside town of Souris. (P Brad Lesperance/Town of Souris/Facebook)

If you're up east this weekend, check out the Town of Souris' Music in the Park Series at the CN Park on Pond Street. If it rains, the venue will move to the Silver Threads Club at 78 Main Street.

Sunday, Aug. 26 from 2 to 4 p.m., the entertainment will be by Pocket Conspiracy

Admission is free — you'll just need to bring your own chair. More on Facebook.

