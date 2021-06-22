Impossible to tell why applicants for COVID support programs were rejected, AG says

MLAs had an opportunity to question P.E.I's auditor general over his report on the province's COVID-19 spending.

The standing committee on public accounts held a hearing with Auditor General Darren Noonan Tuesday where they reviewed Phase 1 of Noonan's report on the provincial government's COVID-19 response programs.

In the report, Noonan had expressed concerns about certain financial support programs not requiring documentation proving an applicant's eligibility up front.

But opposition MLAs instead focused their questions on programs that may have rejected people who actually did need the help.

Green Party MLA for Summerside-Wilmot Lynne Lund pointed to a line in the report which showed that over 222 people out of 1,872 who applied had been denied the temporary rental assistance benefit.

"I am less worried that a $100 gift card may have gone out to someone who wasn't in dire circumstances than I am about the idea that someone who genuinely needed help didn't get it," she said.

"I think that's what we really need to be looking at with this."

Over 900 applications to the 21 programs identified in the report were declined. In some cases, applicants did not have a way to appeal.

Noonan said he's not able to track down why these applications were denied, as the causes for rejection were left undocumented.

Phases 2 and 3 of the AG's report are yet to be tabled. They'll be looking at loan programs, remaining program payments funded by the province's Emergency Contingency Fund, as well as programs funded by the Response and Recovery Contingency Fund.

