New auditor general, child advocate and privacy commissioner appointed
Marvin Bernstein will serve as P.E.I.'s first independent child and youth advocate
The appointments of a new auditor general, child advocate and information and privacy commissioner were approved in the P.E.I. Legislature on Tuesday.
The independent officers are non-partisan and assist the Legislative Assembly in providing government oversight.
Darren Noonan of Charlottetown, a former president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Prince Edward Island, is the new auditor general. He takes over from Jane MacAdam.
The Office of the Auditor General is responsible for leading independent audits and examinations that provide objective information, advice and assurance to the Legislative Assembly.
Bernstein new child advocate
Marvin Bernstein, a child rights and welfare consultant based in Toronto, will serve as P.E.I.'s first independent child and youth advocate. Bernstein also worked as the children's advocate for the province of Saskatchewan.
The Child and Youth Advocate Office will promote and protect the rights of children and youth and provide oversight of government-funded programs that serve children and youth in the province.
The new information and privacy commissioner is Denise Doiron of Charlottetown. Over the past 22 years, Doiron has served as legal counsel for the P.E.I. government, including general/corporate counsel to Health PEI.
She replaces Karen Rose.
