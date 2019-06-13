Vote on bill to allow government audits of private groups passes unanimously

Members of the P.E.I. Legislature voted unanimously Tuesday in support of a bill to amend the province's Audit Act, to allow the auditor general to audit companies and groups that receive government funding.

This was second reading of the bill. It still requires third reading and royal assent. Michele Beaton, Green MLA for Mermaid-Stratford, brought the bill forward.

"No one should be afraid of an audit. It's good governance," said Beaton. "It's actually in their benefit. It provides public trust."

Private companies and groups would be required by the amended act to comply with a request for an audit.

Beaton said there have been situations in the past where the auditor general hit a roadblock in an investigation. The auditor general has the power to investigate spending by Crown corporations and government departments, but once government money leaves government hands, it is a matter of trust whether it is spent the way it was supposed to be.

The amendment would also help protect private companies from bad actors in their own ranks, Beaton said, who might think twice about misusing funds if they knew a government audit was possible.

"It's a protection for them as well. I really think that a lot of them will benefit from it," she said.

Monitoring pandemic programs

Beaton said she brought the amendment forward now, during the emergency sitting of the legislature, because there are so many new programs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

'No one should be afraid of an audit,' says Beaton. (Ken Linton/CBC)

There are more than 30, she said, and money may be going out to companies and organizations that had never received government funding before.

"We know, the government has said themselves, it's not going to be perfect," said Beaton. "This is a great opportunity for the auditor general, who's been asked to do an audit, to have all of the tools that they could possibly need, if they need it."

It would be discretionary power, she said, only invoked when necessary.

Beaton noted that the auditor general's office is entirely independent of government, so there would be no political input into whether the auditor general asked to do an audit of a private company or not.

