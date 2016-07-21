ATV federation working on 'game-changer' interactive trail map for summer

The P.E.I. ATV Federation is working to develop an Island-wide trail map app after being granted access to several places where they can legally cross the Confederation Trail.

According to the group, members have been working since 2018 to secure ways for ATV riders to cross the trail safely.

"It basically cuts the province in two and there's no way for us to cross the trail legally," said Peter Mellish, the executive director of the federation.

"It's like a piece to the jigsaw puzzle that just wasn't there and now it's complete."

'A treasure map'

The trails are still wet and currently closed for the season. Once they open, Mellish said there will be about 13 crossings between Tignish and Winsloe, then a few more in East Prince.

"It's amazing," he said. "It's just a big, big step in the right direction."

Federation executive director Peter Mellish is excited about new Confederation Trail crossings and the app. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Now that some of the trails are connected, the federation is creating a "game-changer" interactive map app to showcase where riders can go.

"I like to call it a treasure map," said Mellish. "You can plan your route, you can see all the attractions, you can see the services that are there."

The hope is to launch the service this summer.

Besides being a valuable tourism product that could help send visitors to more remote places in the province, Mellish said it might also help keep riders away from those spots they are not permitted.

Tip to tip

The end goal is to have one giant ATV trail that can be travelled from tip to tip.

"We want to take advantage of that and ... showcase the things that you and I take for granted that are there," he said.

Mellish expects that is still a few years away. In the meantime, he said members are looking forward to the trail's opening and using the new app.

"You work on something for three years and you always believe you can accomplish it, but there's a lot of pieces to the puzzle," said Mellish.

"It's establishing us as the tourism experience that we really want to showcase."