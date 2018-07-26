ATV damages Mill River golf greens

A resort in western P.E.I. discovered this week its golf course had been damaged by an all-terrain vehicle.

Geoffrey Irving, the Mill River Resort's director of sales and marketing, said it looks like it was the result of one ATV rider.

"They drove across the greens on holes number two and four, and across the bunkers on holes one, four, six and 10, and a couple of tee decks," said Irving.

"It's a little discouraging. Fortunately the damage wasn't too severe and the guys were able to repair it fairly easily and get it back into shape without disrupting play."

Irving said the incident was discovered on Monday and has been reported to RCMP. He's also looking for any information from people in the community.

With so much land in a rural area, he said it's difficult to prevent something like this from happening.

