Annual registration program would help develop sustainable trails on P.E.I., ATV federation says

The P.E.I. government is considering a request by riders of all-terrain vehicles to implement an annual registration program.

Currently, an ATV's registration is paid once by the owner and not paid again unless there is a new owner of the vehicle.

Peter Mellish, executive director of the P.E.I. ATV Federation, said the proposed program would generate funds that would be invested in trail development and maintenance.

"It's about creating a sustainable future for our sport," he said. "Everybody knows it takes money to build trails and manage trails and maintain trails."

Mellish estimates the change would impact about 10,000 ATV riders in the province.

He said nearly 85 per cent have expressed support for the program.

The annual registration fee would be about $50.

A similar model exists for snowmobile riders on P.E.I., and for ATVs in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. Mellish said the program would help with law enforcement and compliance.

The P.E.I. ATV Federation would allocate the majority of funds generated through annual registration to its nine member clubs, ensuring they have the necessary resources to build trails that cater to all riders.

"Government continues to work closely with the P.E.I. ATV Federation and is considering the request," the province said in an email.

On P.E.I., riders can only legally operate ATVs on private trails, the owner's property and small sections of public roads designated to connect ATV Federation trails under the Off-Highway Vehicle Pilot Project Regulations.

The federation hopes the government will have new legislation in place by the the new year.