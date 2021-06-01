Skip to Main Content
Boy dies in ATV accident in western P.E.I.

A 14-year-old boy died in an ATV accident in the West Prince community of Greenmount on Monday, say RCMP in a news release.

Boy died at the scene, police say

RCMP are still investigating the accident. (CBC)

The ATV turned over on Fitzpatrick Road, which is a dirt road, and the boy died at the scene of his injuries, police said.

The boy was from West Prince.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the accident.

