Boy dies in ATV accident in western P.E.I.
A 14-year-old boy died in an ATV accident in the West Prince community of Greenmount on Monday, say RCMP in a news release.
Boy died at the scene, police say
The ATV turned over on Fitzpatrick Road, which is a dirt road, and the boy died at the scene of his injuries, police said.
The boy was from West Prince.
Police say they are continuing to investigate the accident.