Roadside checks could improve safety, says ATV federation president

More education and enforcement is required for drivers of all-terrain vehicles on P.E.I., says the president of the Island's ATV federation.

Peter Mellish was responding to the CBC series of investigative journalism on the number of deaths across Atlantic Canada.

The investigation found 178 deaths in Atlantic Canada occurred in ATV or snowmobile accidents since 2012, including six on P.E.I.

Mellish said more enforcement could hold riders accountable and make the trails safer.

"We have roadside sobriety checks, we should have roadside sobriety checks for ATVers," he said.

Mellish urges riders to be wear the proper gear, including helmets, when on their ATVs. (CBC)

The CBC News investigation found that in one in five fatal accidents in the region since 2012, the rider did not put on a helmet.

Mellish said he supports the idea of mandatory training for ATV riders.

"The biggest thing I see is education and safety and wearing the proper gear and being on legal, safe trails where there is less opportunity to be injured or have a fatality," Mellish said.

