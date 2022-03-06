Skip to Main Content
Man, 27, dies after being struck by ATV in Tignish

RCMP say a 27-year-old man has died after being struck by an all-terrain vehicle in Tignish.

RCMP responded to report of injured pedestrian late Saturday

A 27-year-old man has died after being struck by an all-terrain vehicle in Tignish.

Prince District RCMP responded to a report that a pedestrian was injured in the 200 block of Church Street on Saturday at around 11:20 p.m.

Police said the man, who was from Tignish, died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the ATV was not injured. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

