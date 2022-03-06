Man, 27, dies after being struck by ATV in Tignish
RCMP say a 27-year-old man has died after being struck by an all-terrain vehicle in Tignish.
RCMP responded to report of injured pedestrian late Saturday
A 27-year-old man has died after being struck by an all-terrain vehicle in Tignish.
Prince District RCMP responded to a report that a pedestrian was injured in the 200 block of Church Street on Saturday at around 11:20 p.m.
Police said the man, who was from Tignish, died at the scene as a result of his injuries.
The driver of the ATV was not injured. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?