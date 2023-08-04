27-year-old woman dies in ATV crash in western P.E.I.

A 27-year-old woman has died in a single-vehicle ATV collision in western P.E.I., according to RCMP.

West Prince RCMP responded to a call of an off-road vehicle crash on Route 152 at about 8:15 p.m. Thursday, according to Scott Ferris, senior communications advisor for P.E.I. RCMP. The Miminegash Fire Department and Island EMS responded to the call.

The 27-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while a female passenger was taken to Prince County Hospital with serious injuries.

The passenger was later airlifted to Halifax. Ferris said he hadn't received an update on the woman's condition.

According to Ferris, the preliminary police investigation indicates the ATV failed to negotiate a turn and went into a ditch.

"Our thoughts are very much with the victims and families at such a difficult time," said Ferris.

Route 152 was closed for some time while emergency crews were on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.