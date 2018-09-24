ATV ride around Montague leads to string of charges

A 25-year-old Kings County man faces a collection of charges after he was alleged to have been driving an all-terrain vehicle around Montague, P.E.I., according to RCMP.

At about 9:30 p.m. Friday, RCMP received a complaint about an ATV on the streets.

"While the members were patrolling for the ATV we got a second call that the ATV was involved in a collision with a car at a local business in the area," said RCMP Sgt. Chris Gunn.

"And we received some more information about who, possibly, could be driving."

The arrest was made at the accused's home just a few minutes later. The ATV was seized, said Gunn, because the man was prohibited from driving at the time.

The man is facing charges of driving while prohibited, dangerous operation of motor vehicle, failure to remain at scene of accident, and breach of probation, in addition to several offences of the Off-Highway Vehicle Act.

Gunn thanked the people who called in the incident, and encouraged people who see illegal activity to do the same to make P.E.I.'s highways safer.

More P.E.I. news