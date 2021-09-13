P.E.I. attempted murder trial set for December

An attempted murder trial is set to begin on P.E.I. in December.

Michael Arthur Gaudet, 37, pleaded not guilty to four charges in provincial court on Thursday morning.

He is charged with attempted murder, causing bodily harm by criminal negligence, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon.

A warrant for Michael Arthur Gaudet was issued in relation to the alleged stabbing and he was taken into custody without incident on Sept. 14. (Submitted by Charlottetown Police Services)

Gaudet appeared in court via video from the Provincial Correctional Centre in Charlottetown.

The charges were laid after a woman was found injured at a Charlottetown home on King Street on Sept. 13.

Police said a 35-year-old woman suffered serious but not-life-threatening injuries.

Crown attorney Jeff MacDonald requested the trial begin the week of Dec. 13, and provincial court judge Jeff Lantz approved.

The trial begins in provincial court that week and is expected to last three days.

Gaudet will remain in custody.