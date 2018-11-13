Woman charged with attempted murder sent for mental health assessment

A P.E.I. woman charged with attempted murder has been referred for a psychiatric assessment.

The 44-year-old woman appeared in P.E.I. Supreme Court briefly on Tuesday where the judge agreed to a joint request for the assessment from the defence and Crown lawyers.

That assessment will determine whether the woman is fit to stand trial and also whether she was mentally stable at the time of the alleged crime.

She is charged with attempted murder and administering a noxious substance in connection with an incident Aug. 25.

A court ban prevents naming the woman to protect the identity of the victim.

The woman has been in custody since her arrest in August. The case will be back in court Dec. 11.

