P.E.I. court case for woman charged with attempted murder adjourned again

The case of a P.E.I. woman accused of attempted murder has been adjourned once again.

The 43-year-old woman is charged with attempted murder and administering a noxious substance in connection with an incident Aug. 25.

The court has ordered the woman's name cannot be published to protect the identity of the victim.

Defence lawyer Yolande Murphy told the court she is waiting for more information from the woman's psychotherapist in Halifax.

It's the third time the case has been adjourned.

The woman is still in custody and the case will be back in Charlottetown provincial court on Oct. 1.

With files from Brian Higgins