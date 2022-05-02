Attempted murder charge laid after alleged Charlottetown stabbing

A 37-year-old Charlottetown man is facing a charge of attempted murder following an incident at the Outreach Centre on Euston Street Friday afternoon.

In a news release Monday afternoon, Charlottetown police said they responded to an assault complaint at the centre.

Two men got into an argument inside the building, the release said, which escalated into a physical confrontation and one man stabbed the other. The victim sustained two minor stab wounds to the chest, police said, and the injuries required medical attention at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The victim was released from the QEH within a few hours.

The accused left the Outreach Centre before officers arrived, police said in the release, but he was located and arrested a short time later.

The accused, who also faces a charge of breach of probation, has been remanded in custody.

No court date has yet been set.