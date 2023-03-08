Summerside puts brakes on motorcycle festival
Atlanticade may return in the future, but likely during shoulder season, says city's deputy CAO
A major motorcycle rally won't be rumbling through Summerside, P.E.I., this summer.
The Atlanticade Motorcycle Festival attracted thousands of bikers from all over North America every July for over a decade.
The event has been held in different Atlantic Canadian communities, including Summerside for the past couple of years.
J.P. Desrosiers, deputy chief administrative officer for the City of Summerside, said they've received notice provincial funding for the event would be reduced. Then RibFest, which was held as part of the event, announced it would not be returning.
"So with those two items happening, it left the event in a fairly significant financial shortfall and one that at this point, in time and this point in the year, we weren't able to recover unless we shared that cost with the Atlanticade registrants, which they've to some degree have always been semi price-sensitive to the existing price point," he said.
Desrosiers said the city may look at a similar event, during the shoulder season — perhaps June or September — at some point in the future.
Dale Hicks, the former chairman and founder of the Atlanticade Motorcycle Festival, said he's no longer associated with the event and only heard about it being cancelled on social media.
With files from Wayne Thibodeau
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?