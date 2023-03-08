Summerside puts brakes on motorcycle festival

A major motorcycle rally won't be rumbling through Summerside, P.E.I., this summer.

The Atlanticade Motorcycle Festival attracted thousands of bikers from all over North America every July for over a decade.

The event has been held in different Atlantic Canadian communities, including Summerside for the past couple of years.

J.P. Desrosiers, deputy chief administrative officer for the City of Summerside, said they've received notice provincial funding for the event would be reduced. Then RibFest, which was held as part of the event, announced it would not be returning.

"So with those two items happening, it left the event in a fairly significant financial shortfall and one that at this point, in time and this point in the year, we weren't able to recover unless we shared that cost with the Atlanticade registrants, which they've to some degree have always been semi price-sensitive to the existing price point," he said.

Desrosiers said the city may look at a similar event, during the shoulder season — perhaps June or September — at some point in the future.

Dale Hicks, the former chairman and founder of the Atlanticade Motorcycle Festival, said he's no longer associated with the event and only heard about it being cancelled on social media.