P.E.I.'s vet college will no longer offer overnight emergency care

Pet owners on P.E.I. will no longer be able to bring their injured or sick animals to the Atlantic Veterinary College for emergency treatment after 10 p.m. AT

The veterinary teaching hospital is adjusting its schedule as of May 1 due to "unprecedented staffing shortages" in both veterinarian and veterinary technician positions, according to a news release from the University of Prince Edward Island, where the school is located.

"As a result, starting in May, the Atlantic Veterinary College's (AVC) Veterinary Teaching Hospital will not be able to provide overnight small animal emergency service coverage to Island veterinary clinics," the release said.

AVC said it intends to provide daytime emergency service coverage from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week. However, it said staff absences or high caseloads may result in further reductions of service hours.

During those hours of service, the college said pet owners with emergencies but without a primary care veterinarian should call the clinic nearest to them. If they are directed to go to the vet college, AVC says they should call ahead to get a sense of estimated wait times, and whether the college has capacity to see the animal that day.

The Atlantic Veterinary College Veterinary Teaching Hospital, located at UPEI, will continue to offer service from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days per week. (UPEI Photography)

"These changes are being implemented to ensure that all pet owners can access safe and focused care for their pets," the release said.

"We ask for patience and kindness as we navigate these challenging times and try to support our staff members within our hospital."

In January 2022, the college said it would no longer be able to provide emergency care in the overnight hours to people with a primary veterinary clinic that was not the AVC itself. The service continued for primary care clients of the college, as well as pet owners without a veterinarian.

The overnight emergency service was launched in January 2020, after requests from veterinary clinics on the Island. .

It was a requirement of the Prince Edward Island Veterinary Medical Association that clinics had to provide emergency 24-hour care year-round. Before the college offered the service, clinics were answering emergency calls themselves, sometimes joining with other clinics to spread out overnight on-call times.