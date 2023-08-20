How long before a vet can see your pet at AVC? You can now check online

The Atlantic Veterinary College in Charlottetown has begun posting estimated wait times for its small animal emergency service.

Officials say shortages within the veterinary profession continue to pose challenges on P.E.I., especially as the summer season brings a regular influx of visitors.

To meet the needs of pet owners, AVC has introduced a transparent information system, accessible through their website, that provides up-to-date estimated wait times for its emergency service.

It operates on a triage basis. Critical, life-threatening situations are seen first, followed by urgent — serious but stable — and non-urgent conditions, like minor injuries and illness.

Referral services at the college are not part of the wait-time system.

In the spring, the AVC announced that due to staffing shortages, it would no longer offer overnight emergency services.

The small animal emergency service is open everyday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.