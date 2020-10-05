'Friendly competition' in Atlantic tourism marketing has common goal

New Brunswick tourism marketers are after Nova Scotians and Islanders, and Tourism PEI is after mainlanders, but they all have the same aim in mind.

The pandemic has hit the tourism industry perhaps harder than any other part of the economy. In Atlantic Canada, visitors from outside the region are required to quarantine for two weeks, effectively limiting tourism to people on the East Coast.

Consequently tourism marketing within the region is still going, and could well continue into the winter.

"In a typical year we would not be targeting P.E.I./Nova Scotia at all during the fall campaign," said Katie Kohler, manager in the marketing branch of New Brunswick's Department of Tourism.

Fall colours

Kohler said New Brunswickers remain the primary target for the province's tourism, but a significant portion of the budget is still going to other provinces. For the fall, a lot of the focus is on leaf peeping.

New Brunswick is promoting the beauty of its fall colours. (Submitted by Edith McCormack)

'Here during the fall it's an absolute riot of colour, particularly in our Appalachian mountain region," said Kohler.

"Our St. John River Valley corridor, which truly rivals just about any autumn destination in North America, it is absolutely stunning this time of year."

Working together

Across the Northumberland Strait, Tourism PEI marketing director Brenda Gallant is busy trying to attract Atlantic Canadians to the Island, promoting outdoor activities and package deals.

"It's become a little bit of, I call it, friendly competition because we work very, very closely with our Maritime counterparts in other markets, in overseas markets," said Gallant.

"We all know each other very well, and we all work very well together, and we all are recognizing that we want to see movement."

Everybody will benefit, she said, if people start travelling again. And if they start with a staycation or with a neighbouring province, it all works toward the common goal of getting the tourism industry moving.

