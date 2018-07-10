New
Atlantic premiers to discuss regional economy
Atlantic premiers and federal ministers are set to meet today in Summerside, P.E.I., to discuss ways to grow the region's economy.
P.E.I. Premier Wade MacLauchlan hosting premiers, MPs in Summerside today
Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay and P.E.I. Premier Wade MacLauchlan will co-host the meeting of the Atlantic Growth Strategy Leadership Committee.
The pair will be joined by New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant, Newfoundland Premier Dwight Ball and Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil, as well as a number of federal cabinet ministers.