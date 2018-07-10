Skip to Main Content
Atlantic premiers to discuss regional economy
Atlantic premiers and federal ministers are set to meet today in Summerside, P.E.I., to discuss ways to grow the region's economy.

The Canadian Press ·
P.E.I. MP Lawrence MacAulay, 2nd from left, and Premier Wade MacLauchlan, 5th from left, pose with fellow premiers and MPs on Tuesday. (Kerry Campbell/CBC)

Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay and P.E.I. Premier Wade MacLauchlan will co-host the meeting of the Atlantic Growth Strategy Leadership Committee.

P.E.I. Premier Wade MacLachlan is hosting Atlantic premiers as well as some federal MPs in Summerside on Tuesday. (Kerry Campbell/CBC)

The pair will be joined by New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant, Newfoundland Premier Dwight Ball and Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil, as well as a number of federal cabinet ministers.

