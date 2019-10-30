P.E.I. law enforcement students learn about mental illness through immersive training

When Bryden Pike walked into the makeshift convenience store set up at the Atlantic Police Academy in Summerside, he thought his job "would be a breeze."

He had been given Monopoly money and a short shopping list to memorize, and was sent in to make his purchases from his instructor, who was playing the role of cashier.

"I walked up to the cabinet and I just blanked out. I was like 'I have no idea what I'm doing here,'" said Pike, who is a student in the sheriff and public safety program at the school.

That's because while he completed the shopping trip, he was also hearing voices through a pair of headphones — meant to give him a sense of what it's like to experience an auditory hallucination.

The task is part of training that all students at the Atlantic Police Academy complete, focused on de-escalation and interacting with people with mental illnesses.

Developing empathy

The training was developed by Insp. Leslie Hadfield, who for the last five years has done the training with every program at the academy, which includes the policing, conservation enforcement, correction officer, and sheriff and public safety courses.

In their headphones, the students hear layers of noise, including ambient sound, voices, hissing and whispers.

"Typical things that someone with schizophrenia or in a psychotic break would experience," Hadfield said.

Students learn about mental illness and de-escalation in class, but Insp. Hadfield says the experiential learning helps to build empathy. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

As they go through the scenario, many students struggle to remember their shopping list. Behaviours range from ignoring questions, loud answers and blank stares to frustration.

Hadfield said it's meant to help develop empathy for those suffering from a mental illness — something that can be difficult to teach in a classroom setting.

"When you're interacting with somebody that is in crisis, you have to be able to validate their experience, and it's very difficult to validate someone's experience unless you understand what they're going through."

She said it helps students to truly understand the importance of speaking slowly and clearly, and giving people space.

'Eye-opening experience'

Like Pike, fellow student Christopher Skeates said going through the scenario was more difficult than he expected — particularly when Hadfield started asking him questions.

"I was able to respond, but it was hard to understand what she was saying, and what I wanted to respond back to her," Skeates said.

Students also had to complete a short worksheet, which Hadfield said was geared toward a Grade 6 comprehension level.

"I felt like I was writing a midterm," said Pike.

Student Bryden Pike said the training was 'eye-opening,' and gave him a better sense of what people who experience auditory hallucinations are going through. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Pike said the whole thing was an "eye-opening experience."

"We only did that for, I think it was five minutes, but that to me felt like two hours I was in there for. And I would not want to wake up every day and have to hear those voices in my head."

A need for the training, says Hadfield

Hadfield hopes the students remember those feelings when they interact with people on the job. She said about 60 per cent of calls that police officers deal with involve someone who has a mental illness.

And she said it's clear not all officers are well-enough equipped to handle all situations that may arise.

"It's obvious — with the inquiries that are coming forth," she said. "That people just don't understand what de-escalation is, what somebody's actually experiencing."

Hadfield says she has received positive feedback on the training, and she hopes it catches on elsewhere in the country. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

She said the feedback she's heard from students who have gone through her training has been positive — and she believes it does help to develop empathy and understanding, and de-stigmatize mental illness.

"When I first did the research on this and did a trial run … they said every officer should be going through this, to experience it."

Hadfield hopes the training will catch on more and more in other parts of the country.

More P.E.I. news