Energy tops agenda for meeting of Atlantic premiers

The Council of Atlantic Premiers is meeting Wednesday in Charlottetown.

At the top of the agenda for the meeting is energy and the electrical grid, with a new submarine cable ready to transfer electricity from Newfoundland to Cape Breton once Muskrat Falls comes online. P.E.I. is also looking for answers as to why the province was completely cut off from electricity from New Brunswick during a storm last November.

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs is also expected to look for support to renew talks around re-starting the Energy East pipeline.

This is the first meeting of Atlantic premiers to be attended by New Brunswick's Blaine Higgs. (Kerry Campbell/CBC)

It's the first meeting of Atlantic premiers attended by Higgs, a Progressive Conservative who adds an element of political diversity to the group. Until Higgs became the leader of a minority government in November, all four Atlantic premiers had been Liberal, going back to the election of Dwight Ball as the premier of Newfoundland and Labrador who was sworn in in Dec. 2015.

While it's the first meeting with just his Atlantic counterparts for Higgs, the New Brunswick premier did take part in a national first ministers meeting in December.

Cutting red tape in the region is also on the agenda for the Atlantic premiers, which could involve talks on allowing booze to move more freely through the region. On Tuesday the P.E.I. government announced it will be getting rid of import restrictions on alcohol for personal use.

The top agenda item for the four Atlantic premiers is energy. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC)

While it's not on the official agenda, P.E.I. Premier Wade MacLauchlan is also expected to broach the topic of Northern Pulp with Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil. MacLauchlan has written to federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna asking for a federal environmental assessment of the company's plan to pump effluent from its mill into the Northumberland Strait.