Housing challenges, climate change on Atlantic mayors' agenda in Summerside

Around 40 people from across Atlantic Canada are in Summerside, P.E.I., Friday for the Atlantic Mayors Congress.

Mayors and support staff are meeting in person to discuss a range of topics, including the impact of the pandemic on the local economy, housing challenges and climate change.

"Every mayor and municipality gets a chance to talk about their community. What they did and what they're doing and what they're planning on doing," said Summerside Mayor Basil Stewart.

"We can all learn from one another. And it doesn't matter the size of the municipality you learn from every municipality."

Different than normal

This is the 40th anniversary of the Atlantic Mayors Congress and safety protocols are in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Summerside Mayor Basil Stewart is hosting the conference. (CBC)

According to J.P. Desrosiers, the director of community services for the City of Summerside, the guests will be served at their tables as opposed to the traditional buffet. Staff are also monitoring bathroom capacities and making sure everyone is physically distancing.

"It is different than our normal, you know, regional convention business," said Desrosiers.

"But it's something that I think was a welcomed opportunity for mayors to get together after such a challenging … last six months."

'A little bit tricky'

The conference is taking place at the Credit Union Place. Desrosiers said the building can hold up to 350 people but to give everyone the proper amount of space, they are limited to 44 spots.

"Everyone in the room, for example, when they wish to speak has to be microphoned because the room is so large and there's such a small number of people and everyone is so far apart," he said.

"So while they're a little bit tricky those guidelines, they're also important to follow and people are adhering to them."

On the agenda for Friday is a presentation made by P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison regarding preparing for a second wave of the pandemic.

David Kogon, mayor of Amherst, N.S., will be discussing the recruiting of physicians to communities.

