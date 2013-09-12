P.E.I. gets larger share of lottery profits than expected

The Prince Edward Island government will get $18.7 million as its share of Atlantic Lottery Corporation profits — about $1 million more than was projected.

In total, the corporation, which is publicly owned by the four Atlantic provinces, returned more than $395 million in profit for 2019-20. Nova Scotia received over $131 million, over $124 million went to New Brunswick, and over $121 million to Newfoundland and Labrador.

Though P.E.I. exceeded its target, overall profits for the Atlantic provinces fell short of projections due to COVID-19, said Atlantic Lottery CEO Chris Keevill. The profit trajectory for the year was approaching $419.4 million, he said.

Revenues are generated through Lotto 6/49, Lotto Max, instant games and digital sales online.

P.E.I. had 34 people claim prizes of $10,000 or more, up from 31 the previous year. There was one $250,000 winner and four $100,000 winners.

"I think people on P.E.I. love their lottery," Keevill said. "It's a steady business and a strong franchise, particularly loyal to 6/49 and their favourite instant games at retail."

Keevill said the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the corporation's digital business.

"We've found even more demand to play online," he said. "Continuing on that path is a primary focus of ours."

