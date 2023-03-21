CBC P.E.I. receives 2 nominations for Atlantic news awards

The list of finalists for a regional journalism award have been announced — and CBC P.E.I. is among the nominees.

CBC News: Compass is on the short list for the best television newscast category of the 2023 Eastlink Atlantic Journalism Awards.

CBC's Steve Bruce also earned a nomination on the television breaking/spot news category for his reporting on the MV Holiday Island fire.

A number of other P.E.I. journalist also received nominations:

Teresa Wright's coverage of Fiona fallout on the Island for Global News was nominated in the digital breaking news category.

Paul MacNeill of the Eastern Graphic got a nod in the newspaper feature category for his profile, "Who will apologize to Jason Sark?"

Rachel Collier was nominated for best community newspaper news story for the Graphic's "Transitional nightmare," part of the "Through the Cracks" series looking into P.E.I.'s mental health and addiction crisis.

SaltWire's Stu Neatby was nominated in the newspaper breaking news category for his article: "Prince Edward Island health minister says no conflict over deputy regarding Medavie contract."

John Morris is nominated in photo journalism for his coverage of the IIHF World Juniors.

Atlantic Journalism Award winners will be announced during simultaneous awards show that will be held in Halifax, Fredericton and St. John's on April 20.