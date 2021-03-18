Region aims to reopen Atlantic bubble April 19

The Atlantic bubble will reopen April 19, premiers in Atlantic Canada announced Thursday, contingent on cases of COVID-19 in the region remaining low, the premiers said in a joint news release Thursday.

Non-essential travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island has been restricted since the end of November due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

The reopening of the Atlantic bubble will allow residents of the Atlantic provinces to travel within the region without the requirement to self-isolate for 14 days.

The four premiers met virtually Wednesday evening and discussed loosening those restrictions. P.E.I. Premier Dennis King said they had agreed to go back and have one last conversation with their respective public health offices to make sure they were ready.

The date is contingent on potential new outbreaks of COVID-19, but King said with more Atlantic Canadians being vaccinated every week serious outbreaks will become less likely.

Public health directives in each province must continue to be followed, the release said, including wearing a mask in public spaces, not travelling if experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 and practising physical distancing.

P.E.I. has had 144 diagnosed cases of COVID-19, with no deaths or hospitalizations. There are four active cases.

Nova Scotia reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. It has 15 active cases.

New Brunswick has 42 active cases, and Newfoundland and Labrador 36.

More to come.

More from CBC P.E.I.